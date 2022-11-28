Mercati mondiali: cosa sta accadendo?

Scritto il 28 Novembre, 2022 - 10:14 da Fabio Troglia
« PRECEDENTE
|
SUCCESSIVO »
Pubblicato in
102 letture
Tag

Mercati mondiali,in un momento molto delicato.Vediamo insieme che cosa sta accadendo.

Usd/cnh

Related Posts

No related posts.

Chi sono
Fabio Troglia

Attualmente svolgo un’attività di trading giornaliero sul mio patrimonio personale; in particolare i mercati di riferimento su cui opero sono i seguenti: indici internazionali, mercato azionario italiano, Forex e Commodities.