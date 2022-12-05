10 anni di inflazione,sei pronto?

Scritto il 5 Dicembre, 2022 - 9:46 da Fabio Troglia
Ci attendono 10 anni di inflazione,come mai? Nel podcast di oggi parliamo di questo tema e di come sfruttarlo a nostro vantaggio.

10 anni di inflazione
Chi sono
Fabio Troglia

Attualmente svolgo un’attività di trading giornaliero sul mio patrimonio personale; in particolare i mercati di riferimento su cui opero sono i seguenti: indici internazionali, mercato azionario italiano, Forex e Commodities.